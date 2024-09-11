Advertisement
This week’s top high school football games

Jake Flores of JSerra poses for a photo in the school's weight room.
JSerra’s offfensive line is led by Jake Flores, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

JSerra (3-0) vs. San Diego Lincoln (2-1) at San Diego Southwestern College, 7 p.m.

The six Trinity League teams are a combined 16-1, and JSerra has been impressive showing off a solid defense, led by linebacker Madden Faraimo and defensive end Simote Katoanga. Quarterback Ryan Hopkins has been consistent leading the offense. Lincoln, the No. 1 team in the San Diego Section, is led by quarterback Akili Smith Jr., who has passed for 827 yards and six touchdowns. The pick: JSerra.

Brentwood (2-0) at Palisades (3-0), 7 p.m.

It’s test time for Palisades, which has had few issues playing City Section opponents. Junior quarterback Jack Thomas will face a challenge from Brentwood’s strong pass rush. The pick: Brentwood.

