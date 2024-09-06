How the Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

24. INGLEWOOD (3-0); def. Carson, 34-21; vs. St. Bonaventure at Birmingham, Saturday

23. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0); def. S.F. Riordan, 42-34; vs. Inglewood at Birmingham, Saturday

22. LOS ALAMITOS (2-1); lost to Mililani (Hawaii), 27-24; at St. Paul, Friday

19. YORBA LINDA (2-1); lost to San Jacinto, 19-16; at Charter Oak, Friday

18. SIMI VALLEY (3-0); def. Royal, 62-10; vs. Saugus at College of the Canyons, Friday

17. UPLAND (2-0); vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Saturday; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday

16. SAN CLEMENTE (1-2); lost to La Costa Canyon, 27-17; vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, Friday

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Thursday

10. SERVITE (3-0); def. Chaminade, 14-0; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Orange Coast College, Friday

9. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); vs. Long Beach Poly at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday; at Oaks Christian, Sept. 19

8. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); vs. St. John Bosco, Saturday; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 21

6. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bakersfield Liberty, 42-3; vs. Oaks Christian at Trabuco Hills, Thursday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); at Sierra Canyon, Saturday; at San Mateo Serra, Saturday

Rk.; School; This week; Next game

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week.

Mater Dei linebacker Nasir Wyatt pressures Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV as he attempts a pass on Friday night.

