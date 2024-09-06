How the Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week.
Rk.; School; This week; Next game
1. MATER DEI (2-0); def. Bishop Gorman, 31-15; at Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); at Sierra Canyon, Saturday; at San Mateo Serra, Saturday
3. MISSION VIEJO (3-0); def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 46-0; at Highland, Friday
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances, 15-13; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Saturday
5. JSERRA (3-0); def. Clovis North, 35-6; at San Diego Lincoln, Saturday
6. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bakersfield Liberty, 42-3; vs. Oaks Christian at Trabuco Hills, Thursday
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-2); def. Provo (Utah) Timpview, 56-20; Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, Saturday
8. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); vs. St. John Bosco, Saturday; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 21
9. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); vs. Long Beach Poly at San Diego Cathedral, Saturday; at Oaks Christian, Sept. 19
10. SERVITE (3-0); def. Chaminade, 14-0; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Orange Coast College, Friday
11. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-0; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Thursday
12. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1); idle; vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday
13. OAK HILLS (3-0); def. Palmdale, 56-6; vs. Citrus Valley, Friday
14. VISTA MURRIETA (3-0); def. Orange Vista, 28-22; at Bishop Amat, Friday
15. CHAPARRAL (2-0); idle; vs. Temecula Valley, Thursday
16. SAN CLEMENTE (1-2); lost to La Costa Canyon, 27-17; vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, Friday
17. UPLAND (2-0); vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Saturday; vs. Long Beach Millikan, Friday
18. SIMI VALLEY (3-0); def. Royal, 62-10; vs. Saugus at College of the Canyons, Friday
19. YORBA LINDA (2-1); lost to San Jacinto, 19-16; at Charter Oak, Friday
20. CHARTER OAK (3-0); def. Muir, 38-21; vs. Yorba Linda, Friday
21. DOWNEY (3-0); def. Long Beach Millikan, 60-68; vs. Saratoga Springs (Utah) Westlake, Friday
22. LOS ALAMITOS (2-1); lost to Mililani (Hawaii), 27-24; at St. Paul, Friday
23. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0); def. S.F. Riordan, 42-34; vs. Inglewood at Birmingham, Saturday
24. INGLEWOOD (3-0); def. Carson, 34-21; vs. St. Bonaventure at Birmingham, Saturday
25. NEWBURY PARK (3-0); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 36-3; vs. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Friday
