Football: Josh Calvert is top candidate to become starting QB at Oaks Christian

Junior-to-be Josh Calvert is the leading candidate to take over for Matt Corral as the starting quarterback at Oaks Christian.

Calvert, who's 6 feet 3 and was the defensive back of the year in the Marmonte League last season, was the quarterback for a 10-0 freshman team two seasons ago. His brother, Bo, is a USC-bound linebacker for the Lions. He started one game last season as Corral's backup and performed well against Camarillo.

He's expected to make his debut as the quarterback next weekend when a group of Oaks Christian players compete in a seven-on-seven tournament in Las Vegas. Calvert also plays for the baseball team.

Also competing for the job is varsity backup Trae Johnson, whose father is the head coach at Granada Hills Kennedy. JV QB Cameron Fouts and freshman QB Patrick Roberg also will give competition to Calvert.

Corral, a three-year starter, left Oaks Christian last week. It remains to be seen what school he'll be attending in the fall.

