Football: Kylan Wilborn of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is living up to the preseason scouting report

It pays to go out and watch a player at practice or review the video, as Kylan Wilborn of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is proving.

Wilborn hardly played running back last season until the final game. But Notre Dame Coach Kevin Rooney knew he was a good one based on practice and his strength in the weight room.

And sure enough, Wilborn, an Arizona commit known more for his defense, is producing. He rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns in his first game and rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns in his second game. He's 240 pounds and very tough to bring down.

The Knights (2-0), who play Leuzinger this week, are also getting strong play from junior linebacker Michael Whiteside, who had 12 unassisted tackles two weeks ago.

Also, Arizona transfer Adonis Brown, a junior, was needed to start at quarterback last week because of an injury and came through by completing seven of nine passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns against Birmingham. Now the Knights have two quarterbacks.

Notre Dame gets to play Corona Centennial next week. That will be interesting to see Wilborn running against the Huskies.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter