Football: Marvin Sanders takes leave from Loyola

Loyola football coach Marvin Sanders has requested a "personal leave" to focus on his family, according to a letter sent to Loyola faculty by Principal Frank Kozakowski. It has been approved for the rest of the school year.

Kozakowski is expected to announce on Friday who will take over Sanders' duties until he returns.

"Please keep Marvin and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time," Kozakowski said.



Sanders just completed his fourth season as Loyola's coach.

