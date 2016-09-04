Football: QB J.T. Daniels is almost as perfect as IBM's Watson computer

I'm beginning to think Santa Ana Mater Dei has someone playing quarterback who's connected to IBM's Watson computer. He's been near perfect.

The fact is sophomore quarterback J.T. Daniels has done just about everything right in the opening two weeks of the season.

In a 63-14 win over Bishop Amat, he was 19 of 22 passing for 360 yards and six touchdowns.

On Friday night in a 63-0 win over Mayfair, he was 13 of 18 for 366 yards and six touchdowns.

For a school that has produced the likes of Matt Barkley and Matt Leinart, what Daniels is doing is more than impressive.

Of course, he has one of the best group of receivers around, plus a line, led by Tommy Brown, that is giving him protection.

But he's calling the plays, making the decisions and showing he's no ordinary sophomore.

