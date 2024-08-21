This week’s top high school football games: No. 1 vs. No. 2 to start

Mater Dei wide receiver Marcus Brown reacts after scoring the team’s first touchdown against Corona Centennial in last year’s season opener. The two teams play again on Thursday at Santa Ana Stadium.

A look at this week’s top high school football games:

THURSDAY

Corona Centennial vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

It’s No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 2 Corona Centennial to start the high school football season. Former Long Beach Poly coach Raul Lara takes over the Monarchs program. He’s kept many of last season’s assistant coaches. There’s a new quarterback in Chaparral transfer Dash Beierly. Mater Dei’s strength rests with linebackers Nasir Wyatt and Abduall Sanders Jr. Centennial has the best returning quarterback in Southern California in Husan Longstreet, but he has been slowed by a foot injury, so junior Dominick Catalano could get the call. The big question for the Huskies is the secondary and new running backs. The pick: Mater Dei.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Orange Lutheran at Gardena Serra, 7 p.m.

These two top-10 teams have veteran quarterbacks, veteran linemen and talented players up and down their lineups. Orange Lutheran quarterback TJ Lateef is finally healthy and will be protected by an elite offensive line. Serra quarterback Jimmy Butler has so many weapons available at receiver that defenses won’t know who to focus on. The pick: Orange Lutheran.

Dorsey at Banning, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

This is a game that might provide a peek at which team could be playing in the City Section Open Division playoffs. The host Pilots will be relying on versatile athlete Steven Perez. Dorsey has a big offensive line and new offensive coordinator. The pick: Banning.