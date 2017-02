Girls' basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#8 Legacy at #1 Fairfax

#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Granada Hills

#6 Carson at #3 El Camino Real

#7 Narbonne at #2 Palisades

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 2 and 4 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills. CONSOLATION BRACKET--Quarterfinals, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Mar. 1, 7 p.m.; final, Mar. 3, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday

Westchester 60, Granada Hills Kennedy 13

Los Angeles University 48, Los Angeles Roosevelt 45

Sylmar 45, Taft 21

Sun Valley Poly 46, View Park 37

Birmingham 66, San Pedro 29

North Hollywood 35, Los Angeles CES 26

Garfield 57, Los Angeles Marshall 21

Venice 65, Bell 23

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Los Angeles University at #1 Westchester

#13 Sun Valley Poly at #5 Sylmar

#11 North Hollywood at #3 Birmingham

#7 Garfield at #2 Venice

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 1 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

DIVISION II

First round, Thursday

Arleta 61, Huntington Park 20

Los Angeles Hamilton 56, Chatsworth 51

#12 Valley Arts/Sciences at #5 King/Drew, SCORE NOT REPORTED

South Gate 51, Animo South Los Angeles 22

Cleveland 39, Sherman Oaks CES 24

Dorsey 60, Hollywood 34

Crenshaw 56, Belmont 48

San Fernando 56, Rancho Dominguez 22

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Hamilton at #1 Arleta

#5 King/Drew/#12 Valley Arts/Sciences winner at #4 South Gate

#6 Dorsey at #3 Cleveland

#7 Crenshaw at #2 San Fernando

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, times and site TBA. Championship, Mar. 3, 6 p.m. at Roybal.

DIVISION III

First round, Thursday

Los Angeles Wilson 59, Harbor Teacher 24

Middle College 53, Mendez 11

Animo Robinson 51, Lincoln 50

Hawkins 45, Bravo 39

Torres 56, Northridge 23

Sotomayor 53, Jefferson 49

Gardena 55, Collins 25

Panorama 49, Verdugo Hills 33

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Middle College at #1 Los Angeles Wilson

#13 Hawkins at #12 Animo Robinson

#6 Sotomayor at #3 Torres

#10 Gardena at #2 Panorama

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, times and site TBA. Championship, Mar. 2, 5 p.m. at TBA.

DIVISION IV

First round, Thursday

Gertz-Ressler 35, Bernstein 20

Santee 44. Elizabeth 20

Reseda 48, Marquez 32

Contreras 51, Central City 37

Vaughn 53, Canoga Park 14

Rivera 39, Community Charter 36

Angelou 35, New Designs University Park 29

West Adams 56, Downtown Magnets 24

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Santee at #1 Gertz-Ressler

#13 Contreras at #5 Reseda

#11 Rivera at #3 Vaughn

#10 Angelou at #2 West Adams

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championship, Mar. 1, 5 p.m. at TBA.

DIVISION V

First round, Thursday

Valor 43, CALS Early College 17

#9 Academia Avance at #8 Annenberg, SCORE NOT REPORTED

Lakeview 16, Burton 14

Maywood 72, Sun Valley Magnet 6

Triumph 29, USC Hybrid 11

New West 44, New Designs Watts 20

#10 Discovery at #7 Animo Venice, SCORE NOT REPORTED

Aspire Ollin 52, Animo Watts 7

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Annenberg/#9 Academia Avance winner at #1 Valor

#5 Lakeview at #4 Maywood

#6 New West at #3 Triumph

#7 Animo Venice/#10 Discovery winner at #2 Aspire Ollin

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championship, Feb. 28, 5 p.m. at TBA.