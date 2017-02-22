Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Girls' basketball: City playoff scores and updated pairings

Girls' basketball: City playoff scores and updated pairings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Saturday at Roybal

#4 Granada Hills at #1 Fairfax, 4 p.m.

#3 El Camino Real at #2 Palisades, 2 p.m.

 

Consolation quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#8 Legacy at #5 Eagle Rock

#7 Narbonne at #6 Carson

 

Notes: Championship, Mar. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills. CONSOLATION BRACKET--Semifinals, Mar. 1, 7 p.m.; final, Mar. 3, 7 p.m.

 

 

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Westchester 72, Los Angeles University 42

Sylmar 48, Sun Valley Poly 42

Birmingham 50, North Hollywood 40

Venice 48, Garfield 33

 

Semifinals, Saturday at Roybal

#5 Sylmar vs. #1 Westchester, noon

#3 Birmingham vs. #2 Venice, 10 a.m.

 

Notes: Championship, Mar. 4, 1 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

 

 

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Los Angeles Hamilton 45, Arleta 42

#5 King/Drew, bye

#6 Dorsey at #3 Cleveland, SCORE NOT REPORTED

San Fernando 40, Crenshaw 34

 

Semifinals, Saturday at Granada Hills Kennedy

#8 Los Angeles Hamilton vs. #5 King/Drew, 4 p.m.

#3 Cleveland/#6 Dorsey winner vs. #2 San Fernando, 2 p.m.

 

Notes: Championship, Mar. 3, 6 p.m. at Roybal.

 

 

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Los Angeles Wilson 56, Middle College 35

Animo Robinson 44, Hawkins 32

Torres 54, Sotomayor 33

Panorama 45, Gardena 35

 

Semifinals, Saturday at Granada Hills Kennedy

#12 Animo Robinson vs. #1 Los Angeles Wilson, noon

#3 Torres vs. #2 Panorama, 10 a.m.

 

Notes: Championship, Mar. 2, 5 p.m. at TBA.

 

 

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Gertz-Ressler 37, Santee 28

Reseda 40, Contreras 37

Vaughn 52, Rivera 27

West Adams 55, Angelou 31

 

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#5 Reseda at #1 Gertz-Ressler

#3 Vaughn at #2 West Adams

 

Notes: Championship, Mar. 1, 5 p.m. at TBA.

 

 

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Valor 39, Academia Avance 27

Maywood 45, Lakeview 42

Triumph 35, New West 32

Aspire Ollin 40, Animo Venice 37

 

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#4 Maywood at #1 Valor

#3 Triumph at #2 Aspire Ollin

 

Notes: Championship, Tuesday, 5 p.m. at TBA.

