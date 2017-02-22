Girls' basketball: City playoff scores and updated pairings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Saturday at Roybal
#4 Granada Hills at #1 Fairfax, 4 p.m.
#3 El Camino Real at #2 Palisades, 2 p.m.
Consolation quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Legacy at #5 Eagle Rock
#7 Narbonne at #6 Carson
Notes: Championship, Mar. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills. CONSOLATION BRACKET--Semifinals, Mar. 1, 7 p.m.; final, Mar. 3, 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Westchester 72, Los Angeles University 42
Sylmar 48, Sun Valley Poly 42
Birmingham 50, North Hollywood 40
Venice 48, Garfield 33
Semifinals, Saturday at Roybal
#5 Sylmar vs. #1 Westchester, noon
#3 Birmingham vs. #2 Venice, 10 a.m.
Notes: Championship, Mar. 4, 1 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Los Angeles Hamilton 45, Arleta 42
#5 King/Drew, bye
#6 Dorsey at #3 Cleveland, SCORE NOT REPORTED
San Fernando 40, Crenshaw 34
Semifinals, Saturday at Granada Hills Kennedy
#8 Los Angeles Hamilton vs. #5 King/Drew, 4 p.m.
#3 Cleveland/#6 Dorsey winner vs. #2 San Fernando, 2 p.m.
Notes: Championship, Mar. 3, 6 p.m. at Roybal.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Los Angeles Wilson 56, Middle College 35
Animo Robinson 44, Hawkins 32
Torres 54, Sotomayor 33
Panorama 45, Gardena 35
Semifinals, Saturday at Granada Hills Kennedy
#12 Animo Robinson vs. #1 Los Angeles Wilson, noon
#3 Torres vs. #2 Panorama, 10 a.m.
Notes: Championship, Mar. 2, 5 p.m. at TBA.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Gertz-Ressler 37, Santee 28
Reseda 40, Contreras 37
Vaughn 52, Rivera 27
West Adams 55, Angelou 31
Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#5 Reseda at #1 Gertz-Ressler
#3 Vaughn at #2 West Adams
Notes: Championship, Mar. 1, 5 p.m. at TBA.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Valor 39, Academia Avance 27
Maywood 45, Lakeview 42
Triumph 35, New West 32
Aspire Ollin 40, Animo Venice 37
Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#4 Maywood at #1 Valor
#3 Triumph at #2 Aspire Ollin
Notes: Championship, Tuesday, 5 p.m. at TBA.