Opening day is Saturday for high school baseball

The sun will be out, the fields are ready and the top pitchers are set to make their season debuts on Saturday when the high school baseball season in Southern California moves into high gear.

One top matchup has Orange Lutheran playing Dana Hills in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Cal State Fullerton.

The Easton tournament gets under way. Sun Valley Poly will send Cal State Northridge-bound left-hander Danny Pimienta against host Alemany and standout pitcher Daniel Ritcheson.

Huntington Beach is playing at Aliso Niguel in a doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m.

