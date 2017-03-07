Bob Weinberg was principal with ethics

Bob Weinberg, a former principal at Sherman Oaks CES who distinguished himself with a love for sports and ethics, died last Sunday. He was 69.

Weinberg used to coach football but became an assistant principal at Granada Hills. He hired Steve Thompson as its baseball coach.

"I think he was a tremendous individual," Thompson said.

Weinberg received both praise and some criticisim in 2004 when as principal at SOCES, he declined an invitation for his baseball team to participate in the City Section playoffs when the team forfeited two late-season games.

It was an example of Character Counts. Senior players apparently thought they didn't have to show up for the final two regular season games because the team had already clinched a playoff berth.

Weinberg said, "Someone has to be the adult in this whole thing."

He added, "Can you imagine the Dodgers, once they hit the magic number, not showing up? Kids need to know they have to give 110%, whether it's a team, business or family. If they let them down, there are consequences. You can't go 80% and say, 'OK, I'm going to coast now and not even bother to show up.' "

He was an example of a principal setting a high standard for others.

