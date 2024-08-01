Former Pepperdine baseball coach Rick Hirtensteiner is new head coach at Oaks Christian
Oaks Christian has hired former Pepperdine University head coach Rick Hirtensteiner as its baseball coach.
Hirtensteiner was head coach at Pepperdine since the 2016 season until a coaching change was made at the end of the 2024 season.
He replaces former major leaguer Royce Clayton, who resigned.
Hirtensteiner spent 25 years as a member of the Pepperdine coaching staff. He lives in Agoura Hills.
He inherits one of the state’s top pro baseball prospects in Quentin Young.
