Southern Section transfers rise by 458 in August compared to last year

The Southern Section has released its August transfer figures for the 2016-17 school year, and it's a large jump from last year's totals.

According to paperwork submitted by athletic directors, there were 1,847 transfers last month compared to 1,389 in August of 2015. That's a jump of 458.

The biggest rise was in valid change of residence. It was 751 compared to 541 last school year.

There were nearly 16,000 transfers in California last school year.

