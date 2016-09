Who needs to wait until the playoffs to see which teams are the best in water polo?

Harvard-Westlake is hosting an elite eight-team tournament Sept. 15-17.

The confirmed teams are the Wolverines, Santa Ana Mater Dei, Agoura, Cathedral Catholic, Loyola, Huntington Beach, Miramonte and Sacred Heart.

All the teams will play five games over three days.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter