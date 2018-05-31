Gutsy Capitals crash Golden Knights' playoff party with 3-2 win in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

The Capitals had lost Game 1 and lost team scoring leader Evgeny Kuznetsov to an apparent arm injury in the first period Wednesday, yet managed to kill a 69-second two-man disadvantage early in the third period. Then, with a tick under two minutes left, the puck took an unexpected carom off the glass and landed on the stick of Vegas forward Cody Eakin, who quickly sent it across to linemate Alex Tuch. It seemed a sure goal because he was below the left circle and within point-blank range of goaltender Braden Holtby when he shot. Holtby, who didn’t start the first two games of the Capitals’ first-round series against Columbus, made a reaching, diving save with the paddle of his stick, a potential series-changer and the first Cup Final victory for the franchise. Washington was swept by Detroit in its only other Final appearance, in 1998.