Unsure of his NHL future a year ago, Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly is on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup

Smith-Pelly, who will turn 26 on June 14, has scored a goal in each of the last two games, both wins for Washington. He’s around the net and strong enough to fend off anyone who tries to move him, so he was in the right spot in Game 3 to score the insurance goal in a 3-1 decision and to score the third goal in a first-period flurry the Golden Knights couldn’t overcome Monday in Game 4. A day that didn’t begin well — he took a puck to the chin during the morning skate Monday and needed medical attention — ended with him contemplating his sudden good fortune.