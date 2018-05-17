Marc-Andre Fleury shining for Knights on and off ice

It was an extraordinary display, but then again, nearly everything the first-year Golden Knights have done has defied belief. Their success stems from their speed and balance, and the exploits of players like undersized but big-hearted forward Jonathan Marchessault, who scored in the first and last minute on Wednesday. But it's all possible because of Fleury's skills and also his humor: During a blowout win over San Jose in the second round he joined fans in doing the wave, and when a scrum formed in front of him on Wednesday, he reached in and playfully tickled the left ear of startled Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler.