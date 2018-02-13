What we learned in the NHL over the last week: Bruins are surging

"As we approach the trade deadline later this month and into the summer, we will be focused on adding young, competitive players that combine speed, skill and character," President Glen Sather and general manager Jeff Gorton wrote in an open letter to fans. "This may mean we lose some familiar faces, guys we all care about & respect. While this is part of the game it's never easy. Our promise to you is that our plans will be guided by our singular commitment: ensuring we're building the foundation for our next Stanley Cup contender."