What we learned in the NHL last week: Enjoy the increase in scoring because it probably won't last

The Edmonton Oilers are bucking the slight increase in scoring. They’ve produced five goals in their first three games, and reigning scoring champion Connor McDavid has scored or set up each one. They’ve had a punishing schedule — they went to Germany for an exhibition, to Sweden to start the regular season and then to Boston and New York and will play at Winnipeg before they open at home Thursday — but they’ve got to find their footing soon. Their offense must be prolific and balanced to make up for their shaky defense. It’s not a bad idea to take coach Todd McLellan in the first-coach-to-be-fired pool, though the blame goes to a succession of poor general managers who left holes in the lineup despite years of having prime draft positions.