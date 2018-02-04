What we learned from the Kings' rout of the Coyotes

"We don't have a script," Stevens said. "The funny thing about a goalie is there's only two of them. So when one guy plays and one guy doesn't play, then it seems to be amplified, because it's like a quarterback, right? 'Well, how come he's playing?' There's positions on your team and I think our goalies have both played well for most of the year. Darcy's seeing the puck right now. The puck's hitting him. He's probably played as good as he's ever played, and he's really come in and played sound for us. With a couple days in between [games], you don't often get that. But there's no question we're going to need both our goalies to win hockey games as we move along here."