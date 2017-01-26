Kings' late burst in Carolina gives them momentum heading into All-Star break

For nearly 36 minutes, the Kings and Hurricanes fought for space in a rink that offered little of it. Shots were scarce, good shots were even scarcer and it became increasingly evident that one goal could very well decide the contest.

That came when the ice finally opened up and Drew Doughty found a streaking Marian Gaborik for the game-winning goal in a 3-0 Kings win over the Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday night. Gaborik gathered Doughty’s pass with a defender on his back, made Cam Ward think he was going left and then quickly shifted the puck to the right side of his body.

The move left Ward looking lost and the Hurricanes staring down a fifth straight defeat. The Kings added to their lead when Trevor Lewis tapped in a bouncing rebound 38 seconds later, and then Kyle Clifford tossed the puck into an empty net to round things out. Peter Budaj collected his fifth shutout of the season with 22 saves.

The Kings already passed 41 games — which officially marks the midway point of the 82-game season — but Thursday provided another check point. The win allowed the Kings to surge into the All-Star break on the heels of a volatile first half. They still have not won three straight since a five-game winning streak in late November. The last 49 games have been filled with scoring droughts, handicapping injuries and occasional stretches of spotty goaltending.

The next 32 contests provide a chance to find consistency and fight back into the playoff picture.

“It’s about doing it night in and night out, we’re still trying to do that,” defenseman Drew Doughty said at the start of the four-game road trip that concluded in Raleigh. “We’re still trying to do that, but we’ll get it. We know what we have in this locker room and it’s a good, playoff hockey team.”

They looked as such in their fourth game in six days, even if it took a small while.

It was a goaltender’s duel through two periods, with Budaj and Ward sustaining a scoreless tie. Budaj made a sprawling save on a point-blank attempt by Sebastian Aho six minutes into the second, and followed that by catching an Aho slap shot later in the period. Ward stiffed Andy Andreoff in front at the tail end of the second and complemented that by extinguishing a decent chance for Dustin Brown.

This trickled into the third, where Budaj and Ward each handled a handful of harmless shots. But then Ward was fooled by Gaborik, Lewis did the dirty work in front and the Kings scrapped together a win on a night that featured only a few chances to do so.

