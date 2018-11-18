Kings let lead slip away in loss to Predators

The arena noise had long ended, and Doughty gave his goalie a pat on the behind in a gesture that summed up the night. Petersen somehow blocked out the aural assault from a record 17,627 fans at Bridgestone Arena for most of Saturday night, but he could only keep the Kings sound for so long. His defensemen beat a path to the penalty box and the Kings wilted under a sea of screaming yellow in a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators.