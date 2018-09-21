Kings look for more consistent production from linemates Pearson and Toffoli

The onus is on Pearson and Toffoli for more consistent production, and the organization has shown faith in them since it signed both to extensions in a two-month span in 2017. It should help to have an injury-free Carter anchoring them again. Pearson fell from 24 goals to 15 last season, although his forecheck was effective. He did not score a goal in February, and was scoreless in the final 13 regular-season and playoff games.