What we learned from the Kings' 3-2 victory over the Sharks

Enough was enough for the Kings. After three weeks on the road and six straight home losses to the rival San Jose Sharks, they pushed back Saturday with a 3-2 win at Staples Center.

Here’s what we learned:

Peter Budaj could be an All-Star

Budaj made 18 saves for his 16th win, his most in the NHL since he played for the Colorado Avalanche in 2008-09. Given how he’s backstopped the Kings, Budaj could be a serious candidate for the All-Star game at Staples Center later this month - at 34.

“It feels pretty good,” Budaj said before he corrected himself. “It feels pretty great I would say, not good. I’m very thankful to be healthy and to be here and help the team to win games and play as much as I’m playing. I’m very thankful to God for that, and it’s just a great experience for me. I’m excited for what 2017 holds for me.”

Budaj has a 1.28 goals-against average and two shutouts in his last seven starts.

The Kings channeled their possession game

For most of the first two periods, the Kings decided not to let San Jose have the puck. They dominated possession and didn’t allow a clean path into their end of the rink.

In other words, they looked nothing like the inconsistent team that recently limped home with three straight road losses and more like the forechecking, puck-hounding Kings teams from 2012 to 2014.

Kings Coach Darryl Sutter handed out good grades when asked if the opening 40 minutes were a good blueprint for how they want to play.

“We played the whole game like we want to play,” Sutter said.