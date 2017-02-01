Kings accouncer Bob Miller returns home from hospital

Longtime Kings announcer Bob Miller returned home Wednesday from the hospital following a mild stroke last week, the team announced.
The Kings said before the game against the Colorado Avalanche that Miller was back home and watching the game. Miller’s longtime broadcast partner, Jim Fox, tweeted, “Saw Bob today Going home today All is well!” and the crowd at Staples Center joined in a “Get well, Bob” chant in the second period.
Miller, 78, was admitted to USC Keck Hospital after the incident during the NHL’s All-Star weekend at Staples Center. He missed most of last season because of bypass surgery and returned this season to work a scaled-back schedule with less travel.