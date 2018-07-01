Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix when Mercedes cars fail to finish

Having started the season with back-to-back wins and adding another victory in Montreal, Vettel recovered well from suffering a second serious setback in as many weeks on Saturday. After bumping into Bottas after the start of the French GP last week — and restarting his race from the back of the pack — the mishap this time happened in qualifying, with Vettel picking up a three-place grid penalty for impeding Renault's Carlos Sainz.