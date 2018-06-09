Super regionals: Oregon State pounces and takes Game 1

Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and No. 3 national seed Oregon State beat Minnesota 8-1 in the first game of a best-of-three super regional in Corvallis, Ore., on Friday.
Larnach finished with two RBIs and two runs scored. Rutschman added an RBI double followed by Michael Gretler’s RBI triple in the seventh for the Beavers (48-10-1), who can advance to the College World Series with a win Saturday.
“Trevor and Adley got us off to a great start there and got us some momentum,” Oregon State coach Pat Casey said. “They were outstanding.”
Oregon State starter Luke Heimlich (16-1) went 82/3 innings with nine strikeouts and seven hits.
Toby Hanson homered for Minnesota (44-14), the No. 10 seed.
North Carolina 7, Stetson 4: Cody Roberts hit a three-run homer and Michael Busch added a two-run shot as the Tar Heels (42-18), the No. 6 seed, won Game 1 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Mike Spooner hit a solo homer in the first for Stetson (48-12), but the No. 11 seed went one for 11 with runners in scoring position.
North Carolina has won 17 straight at home.
Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8: Elijah MacNamee hit his second home run of the game, and second walk-off shot of the NCAA tournament, to give the Bulldogs (36-26) a 1-0 series lead over Vanderbilt (34-26) in Nashville.
MacNamee, who had a walk-off against Florida State last week, hit a three-run homer in the third.