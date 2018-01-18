College basketball: St. Mary's wins 13th straight game

Jock Landale had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and St. Mary’s beat No. 13 Gonzaga 74-71 on Thursday to take sole possession of first place in the West Coast Conference.

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score 23 points for Gonzaga (16-4, 6-1 WCC), which suffered a rare home loss.

Calvin Hermanson added 16 points for the Gaels (18-2, 7-0), who won their 13th straight.

Gonzaga and St. Mary's have won the past nine WCC tournament titles, with Gonzaga claiming seven. The Gaels were the preseason pick by league coaches to win the conference this season.

Leading by four at halftime, Gonzaga took a 50-41 in the second before St. Mary's rallied to tie the score 63-63 with seven minutes left.

The teams traded leads before St. Mary's went up for good, 72-70 with 1:06 left.

Zach Norvell Jr. hit a free throw for Gonzaga with 41 seconds left to cut St. Mary's lead to one, and then Landale broke free and scored on a layup with 15 seconds left that turned out to be the game’s final points. Hachimura missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

No. 2 Virginia 64, at Georgia Tech 48: De’Andre Hunter scored 17 points for the Cavaliers, who won their ninth straight game. It was another defensive masterpiece by Virginia (17-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which limited Georgia Tech to 40.5% shooting and forced 18 turnovers. Virginia led 28-19 at halftime, and Georgia Tech (10-8, 3-2). never got any closer the rest of the way. Tadric Jackson, who scored 14 points, was the only player to score in double figures for the Yellow Jackets.

Nebraska 72, at No. 23 Michigan 52: James Palmer Jr. scored 19 points and Isaiah Roby had a career-high 14 for the Cornhuskers (14-7, 5-3), who beat the Wolverines for the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2011. Michigan 16-5, 5-3) suffered its most lopsided loss of the season and had a season low for points.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at UC Irvine 80, Cal Poly 73: Tommy Rutherford scored 20 points and the Anteaters (8-13, 3-2 Big West) built a 20-point lead before holding off a second-half rally by the Mustangs. Cal Poly (6-12, 1-3) got 24 points and 12 rebounds from Josh Martin.

at Pacific 92, Pepperdine 78: Guard Roberto Gallinat scored 12 of his 24 points in the final four minutes and the Tigers (10-10, 5-2 West Coast Conference) handed the Waves (3-16, 0-7) their 10th consecutive defeat. Gallinat made four three-point shots.

at Brigham Young 82, Loyola Marymount 67: Elijah Bryant scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half, making seven of nine shots, as the Cougars (16-4, 5-2 WCC) built a 46-29 halftime lead on their way to the rout. Steve Haney led LMU (6-12, 1-6) with 16 points.

WOMEN TODAY

California at UCLA, 6 p.m.

Stanford at USC, 8p.m.

