College football: Wolverines, Ducks QBs out indefinitely

John O’Korn will start for seventh-ranked Michigan against Michigan State on Saturday as quarterback Wilton Speight is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

Also, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is out “for a while” because of a fractured collarbone, coach Willie Taggart said Monday, and it’s unclear who will start Saturday’s home game against No. 11 Washington State. Backup quarterback Taylor Alie left last week’s game with an injury in the fourth quarter, and third-stringer Braxton Burmeister made his first college appearance.

Taggart also said junior linebacker Kaulana Apelu is out for the season with an ankle fracture. Running back Royce Freeman and receiver Dillon Mitchell, also starters, were lumped into a group labeled “day to day.”

Coach Jim McElwain expects No. 21 Florida to be without leading receiver Tyrie Cleveland against Louisiana State on Saturday. ...

Texas El Paso is bringing back former coach Mike Price to be interim coach and replace Sean Kugler, who resigned after a 0-5 start. Price, 71, coached UTEP from 2004-12 and took the Miners to three bowl games. ...

Youngstown State agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with Ma’lik Richmond, a football player convicted of rape as a teen who sued after the school allowed him to join the team and then told him he couldn’t play.