Capitals are one win away from the Stanley Cup after running wild over Golden Knights 6-2

Vegas urgently needed to get out of the period without more damage but couldn’t do it. With 20.5 seconds left before the intermission Smith-Pelly scored from close range, again triggering huge roars and cheers. The assists went to Alex Ovechkin and Matt Niskanen. Perspective on the clutch play from Smith-Pelly, a former Duck: he has scored six goals in 23 postseason games after scoring seven in 75 regular-season games. His goal came on the Capitals’ 11th shot, which didn’t help Fleury’s dismal save percentage. But to be fair, Fleury was getting nearly no help from his teammates and repeatedly was left to face dangerous scoring chances.