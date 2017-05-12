Letters: Dodgers can't save it all for a rainy day

I had a perfect Sunday planned, which included watching one of the rare Dodgers games on “free” TV this season. Needless to say I was sorely disappointed by a rare rainout at Petco Park in San Diego that canceled the broadcast.

So why do I get the feeling that somehow Spectrum/Time Warner is now controlling the Southern California weather as well?

Axel W. Kyster

Bradbury

::

Kazmir, Hill, McCarthy, Gonzalez and Ethier are currently on the disabled list. Their annual salaries equate to $82 million. The other night, the Dodgers had four productive players (non-pitchers) in the starting lineup whose salaries equate to approximately $2.5 million.

Perhaps the Dodgers’ new philosophy should be, “Forget the free agents, play the kids!”

Jeff Hershow

Woodland Hills

::

This just in: Robert Redford has signed a movie deal to play Cody Bellinger.

Bob Rufer

Yucca Valley

::

As one of the 30% of L. A. that can get the Dodgers games on TV, I've been pleasantly surprised by Joe Davis, Orel and Nomah. Joe's play-by-play is first class. He's not a homer, but you can hear the excitement in his voice as he describes great plays. He also is very prepared with stories for almost every player. He's no Vinny, but close enough that I've been very satisfied, especially with the winning streak the Dodgers are on.

Jack Walker

Santa Monica

Doc talk

Doc Rivers should coach the Washington Capitals. That way they can continue their tradition of not getting past the second round.

Gary H. Miller

Encino

::

If Doc Rivers would restore the Lakers championship banners during Clippers games, the Clippers would probably get motivated to win beyond the second round.

Jess Laney

Carson

::

If I were general manager of the Clippers:

1. Require DeAndre Jordan to shoot free throws Rick Barry style (underhanded).

2. Sign-and-trade Blake Griffin. He is too injury-prone to build around but still has great trade value. Don’t make the same mistake that the Lakers did with Pau Gasol.

3. Offer a maximum contract to Chris Paul.

4. Try to replace Griffin with one or two catch-and-shoot players to receive passes from Paul to maximize Paul’s value on the court.

But, of course, free advice is worth what you pay for it!

Richard Raffalow

Valley Glen

Hold the Ball

I understand the Lakers’ brass wanting to sign players of integrity with a high basketball IQ. However, if they are seriously considering drafting Lonzo Ball, who seems like a good kid that could very well fit that mold, they should think long and hard about the excess baggage associated with that potential signing. Let's keep toxicity out of the organization and assure that Staples Center looks more like a basketball venue on game days, as opposed to a circus-like atmosphere that resembles a Big Top.

Based on all I've heard from the old man, BBB = Blah, Blah, Blah...

Larry Herrera

Redondo Beach

Bad plan

The design of the Coliseum restoration project is so ridiculous, it’s beyond belief. Why would the decision makers ask the Conservancy Commission for their opinion? They told USC they must keep the outer walls the same in appearance in order to satisfy the designation of the Coliseum as being a historical site. Because of that, 9,500 seats will be removed to make way for the luxury suites.

As a support group member (Cardinal and Gold) for 29 years I feel that USC should forget the Coliseum designation as a historical site and redesign the stadium in a more modern way. Relocate the luxury suites so as not to be so obtrusive and retain the seating capacity to a minimum of 85,000.

Somehow, I hope the people in power at USC will look to give the Coliseum design a more modern look and not the go with the current design that most Trojan fans hate.

Ted Mochidome

Palos Verdes Estates

Fight club

Are we back to the Sonny Liston days? The Canelo Alvarez-Julio Chavez fight was fixed. Junior didn’t show up to fight but to assure that the Canelo-Triple G spectacular takes place. Chavez Senior must have been ashamed.

Hal Rothberg

Calabasas

::

Why does The Times have a guy covering a sport who feels the need to say “boxing is dead” whenever he gets a chance?

Sure, the Mayweather era was a low point in the sport and lots of younger people are drawn to MMA events because there is nothing to really know about scoring and they aren’t subjected to a guy running around not getting hit for 12 rounds. But if the hater looks around he’ll see the the best overall talent in years. The Klitschko-Joshua fight was probably the best heavyweight fight in a decade.

If this guy hates it so much, let someone else cover it. Please.

Jeff Heister

Chatsworth

Likes

The May 8 story on Chuck Hatfield, “Still teaching baseball and life lessons,” lifted me up for the year, not just today. How we share our lives and pass on love always, always, makes a difference. And Chuck Hatfield continues to do that every day of his life. It’s not about how much money he makes or any of the other things that often appear in our newspapers, but this story offers hope to all of us. Thank you to Chuck Hatfield about what is most important today and always: integrity, honesty and mostly love.

Beverly Franco

Monterey Park

::

Thanks for Mike DiGiovanna’s story Sunday on former Cal State Fullerton outfielder Khris Davis. Anybody who frequents Fullerton’s Goodwin Field as a fan over the years certainly remembers a very potent 2009 squad that included a hard-hitting Davis, Tyler Pill (New York Mets) and Christian Colon (Kansas City Royals).

Karl Heinz Heim

Yorba Linda

Dislikes