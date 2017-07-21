Letters: Fans have a field day with Dodgers asking $12 million for naming rights

So the Dodgers are soliciting sponsorships for the naming rights to the field at Dodger Stadium. If Spectrum puts in the winning bid, does that mean the fans attending the game won’t be able to see it?
Paul Feinsinger
Agoura Hills
::
So the Dodgers announced they’re selling naming rights to their field on the same day the team was playing at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. I don’t see much poetry in our future.
Bennett Tramer
Santa Monica
::
Weinerschnitzel Field?
Imodium Field?
Saniflush Field?
Tidybowl Field?
Please, Dodgers. Don’t do it.
Richard Sherman
Hollywood
::
Now that the Dodgers have finished their short series at Guaranteed Rate Field, soon they might be playing at Kentucky Fried Chicken Field or China Ocean Shipping Group Field or Elite Connections Field. This absurdity of modern commerce was recently announced as a possible way for the team to earn $12 million a year for the small, hardly noticeable price of its soul.
Here’s one fan who will never go to Kentucky Fried Chicken Field — anyone else?
Bart Mills
Manhattan Beach
::
Let’s review: The Dodgers have a bazillion-dollar deal with a cable company and most people cannot see their games on TV. Now they want $12 million a year so some corporate marketing department can attach its name to Dodger Stadium. Well, I can’t do anything about the pathetic TV situation, but I can guarantee that I will never ever use the product or services of whoever pays to have their name grafted, Frankenstein-style, to Dodger Stadium, which has managed to retain a modicum of baseball dignity ... until now.
Peter Bernstein
Woodland Hills
::
There is only one name that should be considered and that is Vin Scully Field.
Mike Reuben
Anaheim Hills
What to do, Blue?
I was at the Kirk Gibson game, and there has never been a moment like it, but you know what? Enough about that game already. It is time for the Dodgers’ front office to step up and show that they’re serious about making 1988 a distant memory; it is time to create new ones. Contenders are making moves to improve themselves for the playoffs, it is time for Andrew Friedman and the rest to do the same to show us loyal Dodgers fans that they have a serious commitment to winning. It has been almost 30 years since Gibby; the time to step it up is now.
Tom Krug
Playa del Rey
::
Surveying the National League, it appears the only thing standing between the Dodgers and the World Series is the Washington Nationals, led by Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper. Any chance Freidman and Zaidi can get those guys at the trade deadline?
Anthony J. Moretti
Lomita
At the other end
My doctor says I have a heart condition and need to avoid too much excitement. As a Dodgers fan, I watch all the games, which gets me too excited.
So I watched a few Angel games, and my doctor says my heart is looking better.
Mark Berglas
Huntington Beach
::
While reading The Times sports pages last weekend I had to laugh at two articles. The one Saturday was talking about the Angels’ playoff chances to get in as a wild card.
In the immortal words of Jim Mora Sr.: “Playoffs? Playoffs?”
On Sunday on Page C4 I laughed even harder with the blunt and to-the-point headline: “Angels lose again.”
Lots of luck, guys!
Phillip Trujillo
Ontario
Talking Lakers
I’m afraid Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is suffering from heat stroke wandering in that desert he was talking about comparing Detroit Pistons reject and new Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to manna from heaven as well as the the new Magic and Kobe rolled into one. I assume he signed him for only one season because he’ll be busy walking on water by next year.
Allan Kandel
Los Angeles
::
I’m a little confused by all the fuss over the signing of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Let me get this straight. The Lakers are thanking their collective lucky stars over a guy that the Detroit Pistons decided to give up on? The Detroit Pistons? If this guy is as special as Magic Rob claims, why did Detroit trade for Avery Bradley and renounce the rights to Pope?
Here’s a guy that suddenly becomes the highest paid Laker when he was essentially fired by a team that was almost as bad. The real reason the Lakers signed this guy was that nobody else was willing to sign with them. Now, Magic Rob is expecting us to believe that a guy with pedestrian numbers at best is a part of the missing link? LOL!
Geno Apicella
Placentia
::
The trash talk on Lonzo Ball is getting very tiring. Post good letters about him once in a while. No more comparisons, he is his own person, hands down! Watch the games!. Who cares what shoes he wears! He’s 19 and putting up the numbers! Leave him alone!
Shannon James
Fullerton
::
I am shocked, simply shocked that savvy NBA fans think that Lonzo Ball will not excel against NBA superstars that no other veteran players can guard. The Lakers didn’t pick Ball for his one-on-one defense. I suspect that the comparison of a rookie football quarterback with a basketball player is asinine.
Ball should hit the weights only if he and the Lakers’ conditioning coach think it is necessary. His quickness and speed are more important.
Jess Laney
Carson
The Blake show
Blake Griffin called his re-signing with the sinking Clippers a “no-brainer.” I’m guessing he had 175 million reasons for that decision! Griffin’s biggest shot and signature NBA moment remains his infamous punch of a Clippers staff member.
Mark S. Roth
Los Angeles
Pay per P.U.
There must be a new generation of gullible boxing fans if the match between Mayweather and McGregor sets a gate record that would make even P.T. Barnum blush. I admit to paying to watch fights unavailable on TV, beginning with Ali-Foreman from Zaire. But my interest in paying to watch fights ended with Larry Holmes against Gerry Cooney, where the challenger was billed as the Great White Hope, a tactic that was as demeaning to both as it was stupid.
It is doubtful anyone watching this event will be reminded of the Marquess of Queensberry.
Kevin Park
Mission Hills
Tennis, anyone?
Sam Farmer’s recap of the women’s Wimbledon final mentions a “smiling and charismatic winner” in Garbine Muguruza. However, you’d never know that from the photos The Times chose to run in the paper, as neither image shows Muguruza’s face. So disappointing.
Julie Bixby
Huntington Beach
::
Thanks to Roger Federer for the privilege of watching an artist at work.
Olga Houlgate
Carlsbad
::
I thought Maria Sharapova paid her debt to sports society when she was suspended by the WTA for a dubious doping violation. But in reading Helene Elliott’s article on Monday, it seems she is now facing the cruelest of unusual punishments: Team Tennis.
Sharapova playing a pseudo-sport like Team Tennis is the equivalent of Meryl Streep acting in a high school production of “Grease.” Have mercy!
Gino Cirignano
Playa del Rey
On the loose
O. J. Simpson was a football star in college and the NFL. He also did some work in television. I remember him running through airports doing rental car commercials.
For USC to recognize him is deplorable.
Matthew D. Kerster
Gardena
::
Thank you, Bill PlaSChke, for the single creepiest article I’ve ever read about O.J. Simpson… in the sports section. Go Bruins.
Ron Reeve
Glendora
::
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Mail: Sports Viewpoint
Los Angeles Times
202 W. 1st St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Fax: (213) 237-4322
Email: