Letters: Dodgers finally take it to the next level

So, after the Dodgers put it to the Cubbies in convincing fashion and the party started at my packed-with-blue local sports bar, a Cubs fan works the room congratulating every Dodgers fan in the house. As he’s making the rounds, this fellow comes up to me and says “I am truly happy for you, now go win this.” Hugs all around.

The world may seem sideways these days, but somehow, I think we’re gonna be all right.

Jim Brock

West Los Angeles

::

As a lifelong Dodgers fan it is beyond words to finally see the boys in blue back in the Fall Classic after 29 long years. Lest we forget, it was 29 years prior to the 1988 Series that the Dodgers made it to their first World Series representing Los Angeles. I can’t wait to see what is in store for the 2046 season. Go Blue!

Dennis Lifton

Cypress

::

How wonderful to see Tommy Lasorda at the Dodgers’ pennant-clinching win in Chicago!

I only wish that someone had been there to ask him his opinion of Kiké’s performance.

Doug Thomson

West Los Angeles

::

Congratulation to the Dodgers on their 11-1 victory winning them the pennant. If it’s any solace to the Cubs, their loss was only 2-1 in Roman numerals.

Gary Robb

Boyle Heights

::

So gratifying to finally read an article extolling the virtues of Major League Baseball’s finest executive, Andrew Friedman. Nearly three years in and he has successfully combined the art of winning trades, signing valuable free-agent additions, building a knowledgeable staff, and rebuilding the farm system — all while creating an environment where players want to be. Whether the Dodgers go on and win it all this season, one thing is for certain: Andrew’s Blue Crew will be in the World Series conversation for years to come.

Doug Whithorne

Santa Monica

::

Global warming: horrible hurricanes in the Southeast; terrible fires in the West; islands sinking in the Pacific. But at least balls are finally flying out of Dodger Stadium at night.

David Weber

West Hollywood

::

The Oakland A’s had the Bash Brothers of Canseco and McGwire. Now 30 years later the Dodgers have the tongue-wagging Snake Brothers of Puig and Taylor (maybe the whole team soon). Just a little something to help this very special bunch continue to work toward a World Series ring.

Jay Slater

Los Angeles

::

Justin Turner’s home run was beyond awesome, but not nearly as miraculous as Kirk Gibson’s, so can everyone please stop with the comparisons?

1. Gibson’s homer was hit with the Dodgers trailing, not tied.

2. It happened in the World Series, not the NLCS, propelling the Dodgers to an upset victory over a prohibitively favored opponent.

3. It was hit off the game’s most dominant closer, Dennis Eckersley, who jumped out ahead with two quick strikes. With each pitch, Gibby looked overmatched as he battled to work the count full.

4. And the capper, Gibson was injured and not expected to play. He couldn’t run. Coming out of the dugout to hit was in itself miraculous.

I still say the only homer as good as Gibson’s was hit by Robert Redford.

Anthony J. Moretti

Lomita

Not a great start

So if the Lakers win about five or six more games this season to add to last year’s mark of 26 wins, is that going to guarantee that the likes of a LeBron James and or a Paul George are going to want to sign with the club as free agents? I don’t think so. Until we actually see a big-name free agent or two sign on the Lakers’ dotted line, it will be another long season, with just a little bit of growth, but not much. I hope Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have a Plan B.

Chris Sorce

Fountain Valley

::

Ball don’t lie. Except for LaVar, who told us his son was an NBA player. After Thursday night’s game, it’s obvious he belongs on the bench or the D league, not in the starting lineup. The Lakers are probably already regretting they gave up on D’Angelo Russell, who scored 30 points in the Nets opener.

Lonzo needs some schooling. He should be in class right now at UCLA.

Robert Bubnovich

Irvine

::

The only thing worse than Lonzo’s performance in the opener was LaVar’s performance in his interview after the game.

Glen Thompson

Torrance

::

LaVar Ball asks, “Who is Patrick Beverly?” Well, LaVar, I’ll tell you. He is the guy on the Clippers that reminded all of us that Lonzo is now playing with grown men.

Jim Amormino

Rancho Palos Verdes

No defense of Bruins

I think it’s classy of UCLA to offer tickets to this week’s game for $19.67 in honor of Gary Beban’s 1967 Heisman Trophy. Of course, that’s well above market value for a ticket to see this team play, but it’s still classy.

Rob Osborne

Manhattan Beach

::

Take heart, Bruins fans, it’s only 351 days until the next bye week.

Mario Valvo

Ventura

::

When UCLA had a bye week to prepare for Arizona and then allowed 605 yards of offense, perhaps it’s time for AD Dan Guerrero to say “Bye Bye” to coach Jim Mora and/or defensive coordinator Tom Bradley.

Roy Reel

Culver City

::