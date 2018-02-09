Letters: Who's excited about those Eagles?

Sweet irony for Raiders fans, as Tom Brady can't "tuck" this Super Bowl victory away.
William David Stone
Beverly Hills
::
One of the best Arena football games I've ever seen!
Jack Wishard
Los Angeles
::
Hearing Al Michaels' final call of the Super Bowl was a major letdown considering his past calls and big game experience. During the Hail Mary that could have tied the game, he sounded tired and bored. Then, he could have immediately praised the Eagles but instead continued to speak with zero enthusiasm. As the play-by-play voice for the network, why not be excited for the winners for the biggest game of the year?
Luke Aiello
Orange
::
If Tom Brady plays next season, does that mean he'll be too busy to work on his next cookbook, "Tom vs. Thyme" ?
George Sands
Torrance
::
I turned on the news and I was appalled, as I was witnessing craziness, mayhem, and human tragedy. Crowds rioting in the streets, cars overturned and burning, looting of businesses, no regard for public safety or property. Perhaps I was watching some third world country overthrowing its government. Then I saw the caption on the bottom of the screen. It read, "Philadelphia Eagles fans celebration."
OK, that fits.
Dave Van Proyen
Palmdale
What's the deal?
All Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson have done since they began last year is rid the Lakers of one terrible contract after another. This latest deal in acquiring Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a first-round pick for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. is borderline genius. Nope. I take that back. Beyond genius. I thought scamming the Nets to take Russell and Mozgov was a beauty, but this was a masterpiece.
I cannot wait to see what lies ahead when they no longer have to rid the franchise of the stench left by Kupchak and Buss. I think this latest deal makes the team better today, tomorrow and for the next decade.
Geno Apicella
Placentia
::
Thanks for the memories, Junior. Your energy, work ethic, defense, rebounding, athleticism, and team-first mentality will be sorely missed. Sorry to see you sacrificed to enable the Lakers to dump the Clarkson contract.
Tom Lallas
Los Angeles
::
The Lakers will regret the departure of Jordan Clarkson. Professional sports should be about building a championship team, not trying to buy one.
If the Lakers sign LeBron, I'm out.
Dave Thoma
Ventura
::
I realize that Magic Johnson is kind of new at this, but I think that he thought he was trading for his old time buddy, the other Isiah Thomas. I hate to be a doubting Thomas, but after watching this Isaiah Thomas play very poorly this year and being disruptive in the locker room, I highly doubt Magic and the new Lakers guard will be kissing cheek to cheek this season.
Richard Katz
Los Angeles
::
There hasn't been a more-publicized plan that the one the Lakers have for trying to get two major free agents this summer. But as I watch this young team struggle and battle and come together, all I can say is that it had better work. Because if they strike out again in their attempt to lure free agents, there is no Plan B other than continuing to tank.
Eric Monson
Temecula
::
Why would anyone be surprised at Magic Johnson's fine over tampering? The Lakers win a few games and out if hiding he comes. The master of the no-look pass has also always had a knack for the no-think comment .
Bert Bergen
La Cañada
Strike two
Baseball players are mad? Oh my! Strike, I want to see that like yesterday. Players and owners are out of touch.
I make a real good living and I will not pay the price the Dodgers charge. Do these people look at all the tents on the sidewalks?
Plus guys that are on the backside of their career think they should still have great salaries. Let's face it, Yu Darvish wants, what, 4-5 years? The guy is in decline. Why pay him $100 million? Jake Arrieta is 31. He wants huge money when he is 35-36? Eric Hosmer at 28 is the best gamble, because everybody else is too old.
Patrick K. Gallagher
Long Beach
::
With all due respect, telling fans that baseball players' salaries are as unfair as the guy or gal working at Subway vs. management is way off the mark. Maybe the principle is the same, but this analogy misses the point like a Laker free throw. Sports is different, period. There is no way around it. People that get paid a king's ransom to play kids games will never be the poster boys/girls for the "poor working stiff."
Jeff Heister
Chatsworth
::
Could it be the Dodgers are trying to shrink their payroll because they finally realize that without television coverage of their games locally their fan base is likely to shrink?
John Snyder
Newbury Park
::
Bill Shaikin's article on MLB teams that have no chance to win was excellent. A third of teams are going through the motions to look like contenders, but doing very little to improve their teams. They are doing this while the contenders are paying the luxury tax to help support these teams that are tanking it.
George Steinbrenner said it a long time ago that the luxury tax is OK if the teams that are receiving the money are using it to improve their team by signing good players.
James Spiegel
Romoland
Big D
Great article about a classy professional last week in Dirk Nowitzki.
No tats, no weird hair, no sulking, no days off, always smiling.
One of a kind.
Alan Meersand
Manhattan Beach
::
