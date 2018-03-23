Letters: Putting a damper on Sam Darnold's pro day

So Kenley Jansen is upset that most spring training games are played in the day rather than at night, when most of the regular season games are played. This last weekend, at Camelback Ranch, I went to day games Saturday and Sunday, and then my first night game in three years on Monday. FYI, Kenley, I enjoyed the day games a lot more. Day games in spring training are the quintessential baseball experience. They are made for families and kids. I am guessing that most fans feel the same way, but you are probably not interested in what the fans think. So, here is my advice: Just do your job (which you did not do last fall in the World Series), and leave scheduling to someone else.