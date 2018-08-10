Letters: Time for a change in Anaheim

USC did indeed post double-digit wins in each of Clay Helton’s first two seasons; but USC was absolutely humbled by Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Of particular concern was the manhandling of USC’s linemen, particularly on the offensive side of the line. USC has zero chance of winning a national championship unless our offensive linemen are able to control the line of scrimmage as Pete Carroll’s and John McKay’s teams routinely did. USC must become as good at recruiting and developing linemen as it does the skill players. Do this, compete at the national level and the alumni will be on the Helton bandwagon.