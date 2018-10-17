TOP OF FIRST: Lorenzo Cain singled to center. It looked like Bellinger might have caught it, but umpires say no. Dodgers ask for a review. Call stands. Christian Yelich lined to center. Ryan Braun at the plate. Cain was caught stealing. He had the base stolen, but came off the bag. Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who spends more time on the field than his players, disagrees. Braun struck out swinging. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0