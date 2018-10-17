NLCS Game 5. Dodgers vs. Brewers. Clayton Kershaw vs. Wade Miley. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Lorenzo Cain singled to center. It looked like Bellinger might have caught it, but umpires say no. Dodgers ask for a review. Call stands. Christian Yelich lined to center. Ryan Braun at the plate. Cain was caught stealing. He had the base stolen, but came off the bag. Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who spends more time on the field than his players, disagrees. Braun struck out swinging. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0
Manny Machado has been fined by Major League Baseball for the incident that sparked a bench-clearing event Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
The league does not announce player discipline beyond suspensions, but the fine was confirmed to The Times by a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it. The amount of the fine is not known.