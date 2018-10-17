BOTTOM OF SECOND: Yasiel Puig hit a high bouncer up the middle that Gonzalez jumped for. He twisted his left ankle coming down, Puig reaching first on a single. Gonzalez looked to be in quite a bit of pain and was limping, but convinced the Brewers trainer, and manager Craig Counsell that he could stay in the game. The next batter, Austin Barnes, showed like he was bunting on the first pitch. Gonzalez rushed off the mound and winced in pain. That’s it for Gonzalez, who said a word I don’t believe you are supposed to say on TV. Freddy Peralta is coming in to pitch for the Brewers now. Austin Barnes walked. First and second, no one out. Rich Hill bunted into a force play at third. First and second, one out. Taylor struck out swinging for a home run. Turner walked. Max Muncy, batting for Freese now that a right-hander is in the game, struck out looking. Wasted opportunity there. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.