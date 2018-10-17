BOTTOM OF SECOND: Yasiel Puig hit a high bouncer up the middle that Gonzalez jumped for. He twisted his left ankle coming down, Puig reaching first on a single. Gonzalez looked to be in quite a bit of pain and was limping, but convinced the Brewers trainer, and manager Craig Counsell that he could stay in the game. The next batter, Austin Barnes, showed like he was bunting on the first pitch. Gonzalez rushed off the mound and winced in pain. That’s it for Gonzalez, who said a word I don’t believe you are supposed to say on TV. Freddy Peralta is coming in to pitch for the Brewers now. Austin Barnes walked. First and second, no one out. Rich Hill bunted into a force play at third. First and second, one out. Taylor struck out swinging for a home run. Turner walked. Max Muncy, batting for Freese now that a right-hander is in the game, struck out looking. Wasted opportunity there. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.
TOP OF SECOND: Jesus Aguilar walked. Mike Moustakas fouled to third. Jonathan Schoop struck out swinging. Manny Pina walked. Orlando Arcia flied to right.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Chris Taylor walked. Justin Turner grounded to the pitcher, Taylor to second. David Freese was hit by a pitch. On a 3-0 count. Gonzalez’s command is not stellar tonight. Manny Machado fouled to first. Brian Dozier singled to left, Taylor scoring, Freese to second. Kiké Hernandez, who changed his walkup song to “Sorry” by Justin Bieber, flied to right. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.
NLCS Game 4. Dodgers vs. Brewers. D. Mountain vs. Gio Gonzalez. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Lorenzo Cain struck out swinging. Christian Yelich grounded to first. Ryan Braun flied to center. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0.
Clayton Kershaw cannot say he has not thought about the opt-out clause in his contract. He might not linger on the topic internally, but he has heard questions about it more often as the prospect of free agency draws near. Kershaw can opt out of the final two years and $65 million remaining in his deal with the Dodgers soon after the World Series ends. His answer has not changed.
“I have not made a decision,” Kershaw said before Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers.