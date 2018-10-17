TOP OF SEVENTH: Kenta Maeda pitching. Cody Bellinger to center field. Pina doubled to center. Arcia flied to left. Curtis Granderson was announced for Burnes. That brought Dave Roberts to the mound to replace Maeda with Caleb Ferguson to get the lefty-on-lefty matchup. Granderson flied to DEEP center, Pina taking third. That brought Dave Roberts out to the mound again to replace Ferguson with Ryan Madson. Also, Joc Pederson came in to play left. Taylor moved to right and Puig went to the bench. Cain grounded to second. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Dozier was hit by a pitch. Bellinger flied to left. Puig struck out swinging. With Barnes at the plate, Dozier was caught stealing. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1
TOP OF SIXTH: Pedro Baez now pitching. Braun singled to left. Aguilar struck out swinging. Moustakas popped to first. Schoop struck out swinging. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
BOTTOM OF THE FIFTH: Corbin Burnes pitching. Turner struck out swinging. Muncy grounded to second. Machado struck out looking. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
TOP OF FIFTH: Pina struck out looking. Arcia singled to center. Domingo Santana, batting for Peralta, doubled to center, scoring Arcia. Cain grounded to short. Yelich struck out swinging. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Barnes struck out swinging. Hill tried to bunt his way on, but was thrown out by the pitcher. Taylor struck out looking. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.
TOP OF FOURTH: Aguilar singled to right. Moustakas struck out swinging. Schoop grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Machado grounded to second. Dozier walked. With Hernandez batting, Dozier stole second. Hernandez struck out looking. Puig struck out looking. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.