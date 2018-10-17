TOP OF SEVENTH: Kenta Maeda pitching. Cody Bellinger to center field. Pina doubled to center. Arcia flied to left. Curtis Granderson was announced for Burnes. That brought Dave Roberts to the mound to replace Maeda with Caleb Ferguson to get the lefty-on-lefty matchup. Granderson flied to DEEP center, Pina taking third. That brought Dave Roberts out to the mound again to replace Ferguson with Ryan Madson. Also, Joc Pederson came in to play left. Taylor moved to right and Puig went to the bench. Cain grounded to second. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.