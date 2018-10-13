TOP OF SEVENTH: Max Muncy, batting for Freese, walked. Machado singled to left, Muncy to second. Bellinger singled to center, Muncy scoring, Machado stopping at second. That will do it for Burnes. Jeremy Jeffress is now pitching. Joc Pederson, batting for Hernandez, singled to right, loading the bases with no one out. You have to get at least one more run here. Puig struck out swinging. Barnes walked, scoring Machado, 3-2 Brewers. Bases still loaded, one out. Yasmani Grandal, batting for the pitcher, grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. Rough series for Grandal. BREWERS 3, DODGERS 2.