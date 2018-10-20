In the middle of the 8th inning on Friday, as the fans at Miller Park brayed invective at Manny Machado and flapped yellow towels to celebrate an impending 7-2 Brewers victory in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, an act occurred which could cost the Dodgers the pennant: A reliever sat down.
A night off for a relief pitcher rarely has long-ranging consequences. But Josh Hader, Milwaukee’s left-handed All-Star, is far from an ordinary reliever. He is a multi-inning demon, a pitcher who had logged three innings in Game 1, made a pair of scoreless appearances afterwards and nearly struck out half the Dodgers he faced in the process.
When the Dodgers failed to stress reliever Corbin Burnes in the eighth, Hader ceased warming up. Granted three days of rest, his number will be called on Saturday, in Game 7 at Miller Park. Dumped into a first-inning hole by Hyun-Jin Ryu on Friday, the Dodgers could not stress the Milwaukee pitching staff enough to force Hader into the game. They could pay the price for their feeble hitting.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Cain singled to left-center. That’s it for Maeda. Rich Hill is now in the game. Yelich walked. Braun struck out swinging. Perez grounded to short, forcing Yelich at second. Aguilar singled to right, scoring Cain. Moustakas grounded to second. BREWERS 7, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Manny Pina catching. Corbin Burnes pitching. Turner flied to right. Machado grounded to short. Bellinger flied to center. BREWERS 6, DODGERS 2
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Grandal catching. Kenta Maeda pitching. Aguilar doubled to deep right. It was an 11-pitch at-bat and Aguilar just hung in there. Dodgers challenged the ruling at second and the umpires ruled him safe. He looked out, though. Moustakas was walked intentionally. Curtis Granderson, batting for Kratz, struck out swinging. That’s the Curtis Granderson we remember and love. Arcia grounded to the pitcher, with the runners moving up to second and third. Domingo Santana, batting for Jeffress, was at the plate when Maeda threw a wild pitch that allowed Aguilar to score. Santana then struck out swinging.
TOP OF SEVENTH: Jeremy Jeffress pitching. Dozier fouled to the catcher. Yasmani Grandal, batting for Ferguson, flied to left. Muncy struck out swinging.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Pederson in at left field. Dylan Floro now pitching. Cain struck out looking. Yelich grounded to third. Braun singled off of Machado’s glove. The scorer ruled it a hit. That’s it for Floro. Caleb Ferguson is now pitching. Shaw struck out swinging.
TOP OF SIXTH: Bellinger grounded to first. Joc Pederson, batting for Taylor, was hit by a pitch. He was hit in the right wrist, and you could already see the bruise developing on TV. Puig flied to center. Barnes struck out swinging. BREWERS 5, DODGERS 2.
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Muncy to first base. Dozier to second. Freese, who has driven in both Dodger runs, out of the game. Alex Wood now pitching. Shaw walked. Aguilar struck out swinging. Moustakas struck out swinging. Kratz was hit by a pitch. Arcia was walked intentionally to load the bases for the pitcher, Knebel. Knebel struck out swinging. BREWERS 5, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF FIFTH: Barnes grounded to short. Brian Dozier, batting for Urias, walked. Freese doubled to center, Dozier scoring. Muncy walked, and that’s it for Miley. Corey Knebel is coming in to the game. Turner flied to center. Machado struck out swinging. BREWERS 5, DODGERS 2.
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Julio Urias is now pitching. Final line for Ryu: 3 IP, 7 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. Cain grounded to the pitcher. Yelich struck out swinging. Braun struck out swinging. BREWERS 5, DODGERS 1.