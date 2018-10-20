NLCS Game 6. Dodgers vs. Brewers. Hyun-Jin Ryu vs. Wade Miley. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: David Freese homered to right-center. Max Muncy grounded to third. Justin Turner singled to center. Manny Machado struck out swinging. Cody Bellinger hit a grounder up the middle. Third baseman Mike Moustakas, swung over to the right side of the infield as part of the shift, made a diving grab and threw him out. Great play by Moustakas. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.
Max Muncy stood at the plate one botched swing away from what would have been his third strikeout of the game. But this time, he knew what to do.
The Milwaukee Brewers gave Wade Miley a mission a couple days ago and told him to keep it secret. He would start Wednesday’s game, but only in a cameo role. He could tell only a very few people within his circle of trust. He could not even tell all of his teammates.
In retrospect, it’s curious the Dodgers were ever in the position they found themselves last month. The reasons they were in danger of missing the postseason remain a mystery, something worth looking into over this winter to ensure they don’t underperform to that degree again.
But today, after riding their deep talent advantage to a 3-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers are a win away from where many thought they would be — back in the World Series.
It was old school. It was throwback. It was lovely.
The opposing starter had departed after facing only one batter, but there Clayton Kershaw stood, on the mound in the center of Dodger Stadium, a living, breathing anachronism for seven innings in an 5-2 victory in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The starting pitcher may be going the way of the dodo, but Kershaw is still holding firm, even as his fastball dims and his mileage increases. He is not ready for extinction.
TOP OF NINTH: Caleb Ferguson pitching. Yelich grounded to first. Ryan Madson comes in to pitch to Braun, who grounded to short. Aguilar doubled to center. Curtis Granderson, batting for the pitcher, doubled to right, scoring Aguilar. That brings Kenley Jansen into the game. Moustakas struck out swinging. Dodgers win, 5-2.