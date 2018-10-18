In retrospect, it’s curious the Dodgers were ever in the position they found themselves last month. The reasons they were in danger of missing the postseason remain a mystery, something worth looking into over this winter to ensure they don’t underperform to that degree again.
But today, after riding their deep talent advantage to a 3-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers are a win away from where many thought they would be — back in the World Series.
It was old school. It was throwback. It was lovely.
The opposing starter had departed after facing only one batter, but there Clayton Kershaw stood, on the mound in the center of Dodger Stadium, a living, breathing anachronism for seven innings in an 5-2 victory in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The starting pitcher may be going the way of the dodo, but Kershaw is still holding firm, even as his fastball dims and his mileage increases. He is not ready for extinction.
TOP OF NINTH: Caleb Ferguson pitching. Yelich grounded to first. Ryan Madson comes in to pitch to Braun, who grounded to short. Aguilar doubled to center. Curtis Granderson, batting for the pitcher, doubled to right, scoring Aguilar. That brings Kenley Jansen into the game. Moustakas struck out swinging. Dodgers win, 5-2.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Perez at shortstop, Shaw at second. Zach Davies pitching. Taylor popped to second. Puig doubled to center. While Barnes struck out swinging, Puig stole third. Matt Kemp, batting for Baez, grounded to short. DODGERS 5, BREWERS 1.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Dozier to second base. Taylor to left field. Pedro Baez pitching. Shaw lined to center. Domingo Santana, batting for Cedeno, struck out swinging. Cain lined to center. DODGERS 5, BREWERS 1.
Kershaw's final line: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO, 1 HR. 98 pitches, 69 for strikes. Pedro Baez comes into the game to start the eighth with the Dodgers leading, 5-1.
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Joakim Soria pitching. Barnes struck out swinging. Kershaw walked. Bellinger doubled to center, Kershaw to third. Turner singled to center, Kershaw scoring, Bellinger stopping at third with Turner taking second when Cain threw home. That’s it for Soria. Xavier Cedeno pitching. Brian Dozier, batting for Pederson, hit a slow roller to third, scoring Bellinger. Dozier out at first, Turner to third. Machado was walked intentionally. Muncy struck out swinging. DODGERS 5, BREWERS 1.
TOP OF SEVENTH: Puig to right field. Bellinger to center. Taylor to second. Kershaw still pitching. Perez struck out swinging. Moustakas grounded to first. Kratz grounded to short. Great game by Kershaw. DODGERS 3, BREWERS 1
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Turner singled to right-center. Pederson struck out swinging. Machado was hit by a pitch. That’s not retaliation. You are not going to hit him on purpose in this situation. Muncy singled to left-center, Turner scoring, Machado stopping at second. That’s it for Woodruff, who pitched well. Corbin Burnes now pitching. Taylor struck out looking. Yasiel Puig, hitting for Hernandez, singled to center, Machado scoring, Muncy thrown out attempting to go to third. DODGERS 3, BREWERS 1.