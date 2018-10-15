In the fall of 2012, a gangly 18-year-old from Lexington, Ky., matriculated to Vanderbilt. He had turned down an offer to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates so he could play college baseball. His stature would draw comparisons to Tim Lincecum, and his arsenal would one day remind his big league catcher of Justin Verlander. But Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin saw a different pitcher when he watched the teenage Walker Buehler.
“I thought he looked like Orel Hershisher,” Corbin said of the former Dodgers ace. “The arm stroke was similar. He had similar movements. The body type is similar. Orel might be a little taller, but I thought they were very alike, in terms of how they went about pitching.”
BOTTOM OF NINTH: Kenley Jansen pitching. Arcia popped to third. Perez walked on what looked like strike three. Cain struck out swinging. Yelich batting. Perez stole second. Yelich grounded to third. DODGERS 4, BREWERS 3
TOP OF NINTH: Manny Pina catching. Xavier Cedeno pitching. Pederson singled to center. Junior Guerra replaces Cedeno. Puig grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Barnes struck out looking. DODGERS 4, BREWERS 3.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Domingo Santana, batting for Knebel, struck out swinging. Caleb Ferguson replaces Pedro Baez at pitcher. Moustakas walked. Shaw grounded to third, forcing Moustakas at second. Curtis Granderson is up, batting for Kratz, and that brings Kenta Maeda in to pitch. Granderson is the guy the Dodgers acquired at the trade deadline last season who played so poorly he was left off the World Series roster. Granderson flied to deep right, and while Dodger fans had a collective heart attack, Puig made the catch. DODGERS 4, BREWERS 3.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Turner singled to third. Turner homered to left, 4-3 Dodgers. That will do it for Jeffress, who is replaced by Corey Knebel. There’s more noise in a monastery than there is in Miller Park right now. Muncy singled to left. Machado grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Bellinger popped to short. DODGERS 4, BREWERS 3.
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Pederson to left. Muncy to first. Taylor to second. Pedro Baez pitching. Perez grounded to the pitcher. Cain walked. Yelich flied to center. Braun flied to center. BREWERS 3, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF SEVENTH: Max Muncy, batting for Freese, walked. Machado singled to left, Muncy to second. Bellinger singled to center, Muncy scoring, Machado stopping at second. That will do it for Burnes. Jeremy Jeffress is now pitching. Joc Pederson, batting for Hernandez, singled to right, loading the bases with no one out. You have to get at least one more run here. Puig struck out swinging. Barnes walked, scoring Machado. 3-2 Brewers. Bases still loaded, one out. Yasmani Grandal, batting for the pitcher, grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. Rough series for Grandal. BREWERS 3, DODGERS 2.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Alex Wood now pitching. Moustakas strikes out swinging. Shaw homered to center. 3-0 Brewers. Dylan Floro replaces Wood. Kratz grounded to short. Arcia lined to left. BREWERS 3, DODGERS 0.