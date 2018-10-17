When we did a Twitter poll asking you to select which of the new food items available at Dodger Stadium during the NLCS I'd be eating tonight, I didn't think much of it. After all, sausage, cheese fries are standard stadium fare, and esquite can be found all across the greater Los Angeles area.

I still didn't think much of what I was doing after the "Going Yard Sausage" emerged victorious three hours later. Imagine my surprise, then, when after walking up to the concession stand and placing my order, I was handed the monstrosity below.

I didn't realize that the name "Going Yard Sausage" was more than just a reference to a popular baseball adage for home run. While not exactly a full yard, this jalapeño bacon cheddar sausage topped with roasted corn, grilled onions, avocado and crema was a whopping 16.5 inches long. It was more food than any mortal man could consume in one sitting. Still, I pressed on. Because #journalism.