When we did a Twitter poll asking you to select which of the new food items available at Dodger Stadium during the NLCS I'd be eating tonight, I didn't think much of it. After all, sausage, cheese fries are standard stadium fare, and esquite can be found all across the greater Los Angeles area.
I still didn't think much of what I was doing after the "Going Yard Sausage" emerged victorious three hours later. Imagine my surprise, then, when after walking up to the concession stand and placing my order, I was handed the monstrosity below.
I didn't realize that the name "Going Yard Sausage" was more than just a reference to a popular baseball adage for home run. While not exactly a full yard, this jalapeño bacon cheddar sausage topped with roasted corn, grilled onions, avocado and crema was a whopping 16.5 inches long. It was more food than any mortal man could consume in one sitting. Still, I pressed on. Because #journalism.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Josh Hader pitching. Muncy singled to center. Machado struck out swinging. Dozier grounded to third, forcing Muncy at second. Bellinger singled against the shift, Dozier to third. Kemp struck out swinging. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Yelich singled to short. Braun struck out swinging. Aguilar popped to first. Moustakas hit a liner in the gap in left-center, but Pederson ran it down. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Joakin Soria pitching. Barnes singled to center. Joc Pederson popped to third. Taylor struck out swinging. Turner flied to right. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
TOP OF SEVENTH: Kenta Maeda pitching. Cody Bellinger to center field. Pina doubled to center. Arcia flied to left. Curtis Granderson was announced for Burnes. That brought Dave Roberts to the mound to replace Maeda with Caleb Ferguson to get the lefty-on-lefty matchup. Granderson flied to DEEP center, Pina taking third. That brought Dave Roberts out to the mound again to replace Ferguson with Ryan Madson. Also, Joc Pederson came in to play left. Taylor moved to right and Puig went to the bench. Cain grounded to second. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Dozier was hit by a pitch. Bellinger flied to left. Puig struck out swinging. With Barnes at the plate, Dozier was caught stealing. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1
TOP OF SIXTH: Pedro Baez now pitching. Braun singled to left. Aguilar struck out swinging. Moustakas popped to first. Schoop struck out swinging. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
BOTTOM OF THE FIFTH: Corbin Burnes pitching. Turner struck out swinging. Muncy grounded to second. Machado struck out looking. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.
TOP OF FIFTH: Pina struck out looking. Arcia singled to center. Domingo Santana, batting for Peralta, doubled to center, scoring Arcia. Cain grounded to short. Yelich struck out swinging. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 1.