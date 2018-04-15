Alexander Rossi grabs first victory of the season at Long Beach Grand Prix

Rossi comfortably earned the second pole of his three-year IndyCar career during qualifying, and his pace was still there in the race. The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner and veteran of five Formula One races hadn't won since Watkins Glen last year, but he had put his speedy Honda in position to win this year both in St. Petersburg — where he instead made late contact with rookie Robert Wickens — and again last weekend in Phoenix, where he finished third.