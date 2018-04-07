Patrick Reed takes two-shot lead at the Masters, with major challengers lurking

He has been mocked by some for flying those colors, since Woods has won 79 times on the PGA Tour and Reed five. But that's the way Reed has rolled, seeming to not care what others think. It earned him the label of "cocky" earlier in his career, though he appears to have come into more favor because of his passionate play for the U.S. teams. Reed has dueled in match play with or against many of the top players on the board in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.