NHL: Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri suspended three games for boarding

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for three games Friday for boarding Boston forward Tommy Wingels during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.
Kadri was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct midway through the third period in the Maple Leafs' 5-1 loss Thursday night.
Seconds after Wingels caught Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner with a high hit, Kadri left his feet and drove the kneeling Wingels' head into the boards.
Kadri was suspended for the fourth time in his career. He had 32 goals and 23 assists in 80 games during the regular season.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night in Boston.
Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock announces retirement
Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is retiring, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history. Hitchcock will become a consultant for the team he led to its only Stanley Cup championship in 1999. The 66-year-old Hitchcock returned to Dallas this season after 15 years away. The Stars hoped his return would lead them back to the playoffs. Instead they missed for the eighth time in 10 years. Hitchcock has 823 wins.
Hitchcock will become a consultant for the team he led to its only Stanley Cup championship in 1999. The 66-year-old says it was "the right time to step away and let the younger generation of coaches take over."
Hitchcock returned to Dallas this season after 15 years away, with stops in Philadelphia, Columbus and St. Louis. General manager Jim Nill hoped Hitchcock could get the Stars back to the playoffs, but a late-season slump kept them out for the second straight year and the eighth time in 10 seasons.
Hitchcock's 823 wins are third all-time behind Scotty Bowman and Joel Quenneville. He's fourth in games with 1,536.