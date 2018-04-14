NHL: Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri suspended three games for boarding

Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock is retiring, ending a 22-year career as the third-winningest coach in NHL history. Hitchcock will become a consultant for the team he led to its only Stanley Cup championship in 1999. The 66-year-old Hitchcock returned to Dallas this season after 15 years away. The Stars hoped his return would lead them back to the playoffs. Instead they missed for the eighth time in 10 years. Hitchcock has 823 wins.