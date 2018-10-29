After Ty Montgomery gives game to Rams, Aaron Rodgers and Packers angrily wonder: What was he thinking?

Aaron Rodgers has led 21 game-winning drives during his 11 years as the Green Bay Packers quarterback, including two this season.
He appeared to be in prime position for another one against the Rams on Sunday. But a potential game-winning drive in the final two minutes ended before it ever got started, after a baffling decision by kick returner Ty Montgomery.
After the Rams kicked a field goal to take a 29-27 lead just before the two-minute warning, Montgomery had specific instructions on how to handle the ensuing kickoff.
“The plan was to stay in [the end zone] and give the ball to Aaron Rodgers,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. “Obviously the plan there is to stay in the end zone. Two minute. We actually talked about it as a team.”
Had Montgomery taken a knee after catching the ball in the end zone, Rodgers and the Packers offense would have gotten the ball on their own 25, with plenty of time to get into range for a potential game-winning field goal.
But Montgomery had ideas of his own. He took off with the ball and got past the 20 before the Rams’ Ramik Wilson forced and recovered a fumble, keeping the ball out of Rodgers’ hands for good. The Rams went on to win the game and improve to 8-0; the Packers dropped to 3-3-1.
Over on the Packers sideline, Rodgers looked frustrated, to say the least.
Rodgers didn’t address Montgomery’s actions when speaking to reporters after the game, but NFL.com quoted an unnamed coach as saying: "Aaron was hot. And he had a right to be. He yelled, 'Take a [...] knee!' He was very, very mad."
Montgomery left without talking to reporters, but another unnamed Packers player gave NFL.com his theory on his teammate’s questionable decision.
"They took him out [the previous drive] for a play and he slammed his helmet and threw a fit. Then [before the kickoff] they told him to take a knee, and he ran it out anyway. You know what that was? That was him saying, 'I'm gonna do me.' It's a [...] joke.
"I mean, what the [...] are you doing? We've got Aaron Rodgers, the best I've ever seen, and you're gonna take that risk? I mean, it's '12'! All you gotta do is give him the ball, and you know what's gonna happen."
Another Packers player added of Montgomery’s decision: “I don't even know what that was. I'm still in shock."