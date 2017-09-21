Rams show what’s on tap for 2017: excitement and a lot of exhaustion

They tried to give it away, but couldn’t.

They did everything humanly possible to blow it, except blow it.

On a nutty night at Levi’s Stadium on Thursday, these new Rams backed up the precipice of 2016, stared over their shoulders into its flaming abyss, and … survived?

Yeah, survived, won, barely, ugh, wow, beating the San Francisco 49ers 41-39 after nearly squandering a 15-point lead during a fourth quarter that nearly worried their young head coach out of his fancy haircut.

“Anybody got a beer?” asked an exhausted Sean McVay.

Anybody got some Dramamine?

During more than three hours in front of a nationally televised audience, playing as loudly as their mustard-colored uniforms, the Rams were brilliant, then boneheaded, then ultimately something completely different from anything seen last season.

They were strong. They finished strong. They needed a stop on a two-point conversion attempt that could have tied the score in the final three minutes, and got it with an interception by Michael Brockers on a pass that bounced off teammate Troy Hill. They needed a stop on a drive that could have won the game in the final two minutes, and got it on a sack by Aaron Donald.

“I was just trusting that someone was going to make a play, someone would come up with a stop,” said receiver Cooper Kupp, who was bouncing around the sidelines with his increasingly frantic teammates. “And someone did.”

They never should have been in that situation, but they were, thanks to a fumbled kickoff and botched onside kick return. They should have won the game easily against an overmatched and winless 49ers team, especially after scoring more than 40 points for the second time in three weeks, but they didn’t. Yet perhaps because it was so darn hard, that’s what made it so sweet.

That’s why, afterward, the Rams locker room was filled with more excited laughter than somber relief.

“It’s the NFL, Thursday night, colors bright, exciting night, things happen, but as long as we close out the game, that’s all that matters,” said receiver Robert Woods. “You just keep battling, keep battling.”

That’s why, in the end, this kind of win was actually more important than if they had finished off the blowout.

“I think it’s bigger, for our team, for camaraderie, for chemistry, for everything,” said quarterback Jared Goff. “When you don’t play and execute exactly how you want and you’re able to finish it at the end, it’s a sign of a good team, a sign of leadership, a sign of a veteran team. It’s only Game 3 but it’s a really good win for us to have.”

Photos from the Los Angeles Rams' 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 21, 2017.

Remember the last the time the Rams played at Levi’s Stadium? It was the first game of last season, their first game representing Los Angeles again, and there were jokes.

We waited 22 years … for this?

They were awful, they couldn’t score, they couldn’t tackle, and there were more jokes.

“Hey St. Louis, you want them back?”

Those were my words after watching the Rams get shut out by the 49ers 28-0 in that infamous debut, words which have now officially been turned on their consonants. It might take them until the final snap, but these Rams are adamant about ending the laughter.

“Tonight you could see, this is a new team,” said general manager Les Snead. “The players who need to play great, they played great.”

In a game played before a half-filled stadium — which must have made the Rams feel right at home — it started with Goff. Last year, even though he was the No. 1 pick in the draft,he wasn’t even good enough to be activated. He watched this game in sweats.

This year, he was the one causing the sweat, completing 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the best game of his young career.

Goff struck early, hitting Woods on a beautiful 31-yard completion placed perfectly over cornerback Rashard Robinson, leading to a touchdown. Goff struck before halftime, finding Sammy Watkins, Kupp and Woods on three darts that led to another touchdown. Then, at the start of the third quarter, Goff struck dramatically, throwing the ball about the length of San Jose while getting creamed, yet completing a 47-yard pass to Watkins that led to a field goal.

Yet McVay said Goff’s most impressive play was his shortest one, a tight one-yard touchdown pass to Watkins on third down in the third quarter after Todd Gurley couldn’t find room.

“Shows you Jared is mentally tough, doesn’t blink in crunch time,” said McVay. “Jared has taken steps in the right direction.”

It helps that Goff finally has the weapons the Rams were missing last year. It is no coincidence that on Goff’s best night, both Watkins and Woods, both offseason acquisitions from Buffalo, each caught passes for more than 100 yards.

Then there was Gurley, who in last year’s game here gained only 47 yards at the start of a disappointing season. This year, running with room and confidence, he had nearly that many yards in the first half, and wound up with 113 and three touchdowns. His six touchdowns this year equals his total from last year. His 20-yard run on third down in the final minute clinched it.

“Todd was very tough tonight,” said McVay. “Todd continues to show why he’s a complete running back. That’s what we continue to expect from Todd.”

And if that’s what we can expect this year from the Rams, expect their 31-year-old coach to get old, fast.

“That takes a toll on you, that emotional up and down certainly wears you out,” said McVay. “I’ll certainly sleep very well tonight.”

Hopefully not before someone gives him that beer.

